iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSEARCA:IJH)

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8009 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,581. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.63.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

