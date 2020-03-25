iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,129,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. 53,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

