iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5765 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.97. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $168.31.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.