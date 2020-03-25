iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4896 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.32. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 1-year low of $2,870.00 and a 1-year high of $3,650.00.

