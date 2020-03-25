iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2987 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.24. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $172.85.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.