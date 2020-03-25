iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is IHT Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,361,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 67,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,551 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

