iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:SMMV)

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

SMMV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,804 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

