iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

