iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0892 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

MIDF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 6,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

