iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 279,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

