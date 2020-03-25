iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4455 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.84. 1,863,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13.

