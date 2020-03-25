iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4104 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. 3,679,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

