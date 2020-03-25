iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lifted by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,867 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

