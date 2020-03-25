iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,081,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 612,582 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36.

