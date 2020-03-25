iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,370,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 966,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36.

