iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.429 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 147,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,537. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72.

