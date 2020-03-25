iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6936 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

BATS:VLUE traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 860,961 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31.

