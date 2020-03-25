iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3535 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $41.99.

