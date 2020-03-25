iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

SUSL traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,926. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

