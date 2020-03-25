iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:IFEU)

iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2937 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

IFEU traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180. iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.