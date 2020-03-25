iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 497,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 433,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.