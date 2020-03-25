iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:IECS)

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1268 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 10,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

