iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:IEDI)

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

BATS IEDI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 7,165 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

