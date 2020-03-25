iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

