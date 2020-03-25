iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:IEHS)

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of IEHS traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 11,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

