iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:IEIH)

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1039 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

IEIH stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

