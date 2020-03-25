iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BATS:IEME traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 8,239 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

