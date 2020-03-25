iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

IETC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 76,515 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65.

