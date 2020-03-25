iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:STLG)

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF stock remained flat at $$19.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04.

