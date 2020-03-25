iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLV) Declares $0.13 — Dividend

iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:STLV remained flat at $$16.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. iShares Factors US Value Style ETF has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Value Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Value Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.