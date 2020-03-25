iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 391.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

