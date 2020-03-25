iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3569 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:FOVL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

