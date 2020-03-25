iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2604 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 2,049,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,045. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

