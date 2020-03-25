iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2731 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:WPS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,905. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

About iShares International Developed Property ETF

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

