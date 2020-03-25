iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2165 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 121,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,641. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.

