iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3714 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares International Dividend Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

BATS:IGRO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,049 shares. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86.

