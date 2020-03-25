iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.799 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,298 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

