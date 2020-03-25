iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2719 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $64.20. 256,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,183. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $101.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

