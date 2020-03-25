iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7728 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $194.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.15.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

