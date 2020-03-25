iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2261 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,150. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.85.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

