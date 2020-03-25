iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8882 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.63. 38,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

