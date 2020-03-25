iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.681 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA JKG traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.15. 24,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,080. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $217.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

