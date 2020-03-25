iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

JKH stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.11. 33,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.37. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $286.61.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

