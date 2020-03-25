iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 1.4735 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. 21,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.86 and a 1-year high of $171.05.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

