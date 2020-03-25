iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.676 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $103.24 and a 12-month high of $194.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.62.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

