iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.04. 11,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.62. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $226.71.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

