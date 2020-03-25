iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.9131 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKL traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $145.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average is $134.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

