iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.

