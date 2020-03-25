iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $50,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

