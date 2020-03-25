iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

